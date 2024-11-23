Alesco Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 80.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF stock opened at $42.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

