Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 8,067 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Alesco Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 1.2% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $37,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $127.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.02. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $99.69 and a 52 week high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.