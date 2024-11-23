Algert Global LLC Boosts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Coca-Cola Consolidated comprises 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $15,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the third quarter valued at $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 102.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COKE opened at $1,259.92 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 1 year low of $716.80 and a 1 year high of $1,376.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,253.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,164.98.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $18.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

