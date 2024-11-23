Algert Global LLC Buys 6,654 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $8,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $607,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,771,000. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,105,000 after buying an additional 88,474 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,918,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $226.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.33.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Ian Michael Estepan sold 5,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total value of $822,099.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $4,662,822.56. This represents a 14.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.03. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $78.67 and a one year high of $173.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.56.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

