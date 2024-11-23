Algert Global LLC Grows Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 494,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,630 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.4% of Algert Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $13,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 379,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 39,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 438,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 36,811 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 133,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 181.5% during the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,605,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,941,000 after buying an additional 1,680,275 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 32.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,776,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,282,000 after buying an additional 439,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.82. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $30.92.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $674.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.87 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COLD. Scotiabank raised their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.55.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

