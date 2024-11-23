Algert Global LLC Grows Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $9,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nutanix news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 24,316 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,430,996.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,169 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,145.65. The trade was a 11.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $714,968.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 123,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,022.44. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $73.18 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $73.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $547.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.