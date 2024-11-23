Allen Capital Group LLC Invests $251,000 in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 381,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,515,000 after purchasing an additional 47,697 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 245,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,035,956.60. The trade was a 11.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,968 shares of company stock valued at $3,126,464 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $151.27 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 101.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.05.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

