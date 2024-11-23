Allen Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Allen Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 52,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,353,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 313,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,363,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 29,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,612,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,894,000 after buying an additional 87,311 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $257.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $191.49 and a fifty-two week high of $258.04.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.