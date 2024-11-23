ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Stock Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.60 and traded as low as $28.54. ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF shares last traded at $28.61, with a volume of 2,562 shares changing hands.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.60.

Get ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 4.27% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS O'Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.