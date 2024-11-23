Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 1.7% – Here’s Why

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 68 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 69.20 ($0.87). 164,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 98,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70.40 ($0.88).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £55.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2,306.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 71.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.94.

Alternative Income REIT Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Alternative Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

