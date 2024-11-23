Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF) Director Buys C$99,587.40 in Stock

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) Director William Brennan purchased 1,738 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$99,587.40.

William Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, William Brennan purchased 11,144 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$56.01 per share, with a total value of C$624,175.44.

On Thursday, November 14th, William Brennan purchased 11,744 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.30 per share, with a total value of C$672,931.20.

On Tuesday, November 12th, William Brennan purchased 15,320 shares of Altus Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.35 per share, with a total value of C$878,602.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, William Brennan sold 18,551 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$55.32, for a total transaction of C$1,026,241.32.

On Tuesday, September 24th, William Brennan acquired 500 shares of Altus Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$54.48 per share, with a total value of C$27,240.00.

AIF stock opened at C$57.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$54.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$52.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 953.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Altus Group Limited has a 12 month low of C$38.87 and a 12 month high of C$59.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

AIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$56.22.

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

