Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lowered its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,288,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after acquiring an additional 219,638 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in Amkor Technology by 115.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 730,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,359,000 after purchasing an additional 391,002 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 282.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMKR shares. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at $655,146.87. This trade represents a 50.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,458,636.21. This represents a 4.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

AMKR stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $44.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.0827 dividend. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.95%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

