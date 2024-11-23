Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) PT at $294.50

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $298.09.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $295.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

ALNY opened at $244.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.64. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.