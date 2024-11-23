Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $11.80

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.50) on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Canada Goose from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 42.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,554,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,595,000 after buying an additional 1,667,750 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,332,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 55.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,087,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,060,000 after buying an additional 81,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOS opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $906.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $14.75.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

