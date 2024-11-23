Analyzing Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) & Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)

Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Free Report) and Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Compass Group pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hang Lung Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Compass Group and Hang Lung Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compass Group $38.06 billion 1.49 $1.61 billion N/A N/A Hang Lung Group $1.39 billion 4.18 $359.04 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Compass Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hang Lung Group.

This table compares Compass Group and Hang Lung Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compass Group N/A N/A N/A Hang Lung Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Compass Group and Hang Lung Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compass Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hang Lung Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Compass Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Compass Group has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hang Lung Group has a beta of 0.33, meaning that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Compass Group beats Hang Lung Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Compass Group

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. Compass Group PLC was founded in 1941 and is based in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

About Hang Lung Group

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and the Mainland of China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments. The company also invests in and develops various properties, including shopping malls, office premises, residential and industrial premises, and car parking bays. In addition, its investment properties portfolio includes Grand Gateway 66, a commercial, office, and residential complex, as well as Plaza 66, a commercial and office complex in Shanghai; Palace 66 and Forum 66 in Shenyang; Parc 66 in Jinan; Center 66 in Wuxi; Riverside 66 in Tianjin; Olympia 66 in Dalian; Spring City 66 in Kunming; and Heartland 66 in Wuhan. Further, the company offers car park and property management, financial, management, project management, and property agency services, as well as operates and manages apartment. Hang Lung Group Limited was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

