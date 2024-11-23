Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Senior Officer Buys C$20,200.00 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Paul Dubkowski bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,200.00.

Paul Dubkowski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Paul Dubkowski acquired 5,000 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,441.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Paul Dubkowski sold 1,202 shares of Andrew Peller stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.96, for a total value of C$4,759.92.

Andrew Peller Price Performance

Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of C$10.40 and a twelve month high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Andrew Peller to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

