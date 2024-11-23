Apogee Opportunities (CVE:APE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Apogee Opportunities Inc. (CVE:APE – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.26 and traded as low as C$0.22. Apogee Opportunities shares last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 2,302 shares traded.

Apogee Opportunities Stock Up 8.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.26.

About Apogee Opportunities

Apogee Opportunities Inc engages in the mineral exploration and evaluation activities in Chile. The company was formerly known as Apogee Silver Ltd. and changed its name to Apogee Opportunities Inc in September 2016. Apogee Opportunities Inc was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

