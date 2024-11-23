Appreciate Group (LON:APP) Trading 0.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP – Get Free Report) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.88 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 42.20 ($0.53). Approximately 244,246 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,052,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.10 ($0.53).
Appreciate Group Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 42.20. The company has a market cap of £79.19 million, a PE ratio of 1,406.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.00.
About Appreciate Group
Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. The company offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift card; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer voucher; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency; single store gift cards and vouchers; flexecash cards and e-codes; and corporate gifted cards and vouchers, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online voucher site.
