Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.83 and last traded at $107.64, with a volume of 24490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upgraded Arcosa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Arcosa from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Arcosa Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.40 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $640.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Demetriou purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $526,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,001.10. This trade represents a 152.17 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Further Reading

