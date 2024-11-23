AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £104.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £104.12 ($130.53).

AZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a £110 ($137.90) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £150 ($188.04) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a £140 ($175.50) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZN

Insider Transactions at AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

In related news, insider Tony Mok purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of £126.80 ($158.96) per share, for a total transaction of £190,200 ($238,435.50). Also, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,360 ($2,958.51). Insiders acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $223,316,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at £104.74 ($131.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is £113.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is £120.66. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,461 ($118.60) and a 12 month high of £133.88 ($167.83). The stock has a market capitalization of £162.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,325.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.17.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Free Report

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.