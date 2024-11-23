Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) Shares Bought by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Atlanta Braves were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Atlanta Braves by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA now owns 47,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atlanta Braves by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 33.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 25.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Atlanta Braves Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BATRK opened at $40.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -54.52 and a beta of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Atlanta Braves from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

About Atlanta Braves

(Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BATRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.