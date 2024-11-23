Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Critical Review

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) and PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Autohome shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of PropertyGuru Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Autohome alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Autohome and PropertyGuru Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 0 3 0 1 2.50 PropertyGuru Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Autohome currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. PropertyGuru Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.42%. Given PropertyGuru Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PropertyGuru Group is more favorable than Autohome.

This table compares Autohome and PropertyGuru Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.01 billion 3.30 $286.40 million $2.01 13.73 PropertyGuru Group $111.81 million 9.76 -$11.37 million ($0.09) -73.77

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than PropertyGuru Group. PropertyGuru Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and PropertyGuru Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 24.36% 7.79% 6.07% PropertyGuru Group -13.27% -3.47% -2.92%

Volatility & Risk

Autohome has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PropertyGuru Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Autohome beats PropertyGuru Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

(Get Free Report)

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services. The company offers Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform; and online bidding platform for used automobiles, as well as collects commissions for facilitating transactions of auto-financing and insurance products on its platform. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

About PropertyGuru Group

(Get Free Report)

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services for developers. It also offers data and sales process automation products. In addition, the company provides a range of data products and services for agents/agencies, property developers and valuers, and financial institution customers. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. PropertyGuru Group Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.