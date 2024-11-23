AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Bought by Waddell & Associates LLC

Waddell & Associates LLC raised its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 13.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 456.0% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,099.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,510.00 and a twelve month high of $3,256.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,111.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,029.01.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $48.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $53.31 by ($5.20). The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $46.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 158.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Scott Murphy sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,107.69, for a total transaction of $4,910,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,166.42. This trade represents a 56.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 13,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,107.15, for a total value of $40,392,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,055,777.55. This represents a 48.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,880 shares of company stock valued at $46,225,660. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3,025.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,634.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,202.71.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

