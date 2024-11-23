Avi Goldin Sells 7,300 Shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Stock

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) CFO Avi Goldin sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $112,566.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,118.58. This trade represents a 5.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Avi Goldin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Avi Goldin sold 2,300 shares of Genie Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $39,537.00.

Genie Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Genie Energy stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.90. The company has a market cap of $436.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $30.90.

Genie Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Genie Energy’s payout ratio is 214.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 234.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 17,613 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,358 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 11,981 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Genie Energy by 16.4% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

