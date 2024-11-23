Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 538 ($6.74).

AV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 525 ($6.58) to GBX 550 ($6.89) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Aviva alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Aviva

Insiders Place Their Bets

Aviva Stock Performance

In related news, insider Amanda Blanc purchased 6,250 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.26) per share, for a total transaction of £31,187.50 ($39,096.78). Also, insider Pippa Lambert acquired 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 489 ($6.13) per share, for a total transaction of £4,826.43 ($6,050.43). 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AV opened at GBX 485.70 ($6.09) on Friday. Aviva has a 1-year low of GBX 390.70 ($4.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 510.20 ($6.40). The company has a market cap of £12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,055.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 476.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 482.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.09.

About Aviva

(Get Free Report

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.