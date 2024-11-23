Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Avon Protection Stock Performance

LON:AVON opened at GBX 1,392 ($17.45) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,248.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,270.24. Avon Protection has a 1-year low of GBX 721 ($9.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,454.70 ($18.24). The firm has a market cap of £417.60 million, a PE ratio of -3,026.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Avon Protection alerts:

Avon Protection Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Avon Protection’s previous dividend of $0.07. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,913.04%.

Avon Protection Company Profile

Avon Protection plc provides respiratory, chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear and head protection solutions for military and first responder agencies in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company offers respiratory products, including respirators, filters, powered and supplied air, escape hoods, underwater systems, and thermal image camera, and CBRN protective wear, as well as spares and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avon Protection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Protection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.