AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX) Stock Price Up 1.4% – What’s Next?

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.74 and last traded at $39.69. Approximately 4,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 10,416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.14.

AXS Change Finance ESG ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $137.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day moving average of $37.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:CHGX – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,058 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 7.34% of AXS Change Finance ESG ETF worth $9,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About AXS Change Finance ESG ETF

The AXS Change Finance ESG ETF (CHGX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 US large-cap stocks that meet diverse environmental, social, and governance standards. CHGX was launched on Oct 10, 2017 and is managed by AXS Investments.

