Banco Santander S.A. Acquires New Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.30. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $28.32 and a 1 year high of $45.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60.

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

A number of research firms have commented on BKR. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.59.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

