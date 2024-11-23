Banco Santander S.A. Buys New Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 22,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $405,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 38,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,428 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 39.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 196,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after buying an additional 25,515 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

XSMO opened at $72.84 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $73.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average of $64.01. The stock has a market cap of $511.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.19.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

