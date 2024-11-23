Banco Santander S.A. Grows Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 168.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 408.2% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 2.6 %

NYSE UPS opened at $134.82 on Friday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.12 and a 52 week high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.29.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Argus upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

