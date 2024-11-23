Banco Santander S.A. Lowers Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Copart by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart by 98.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Copart by 283.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 477.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRT. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $62.70 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.15 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 32.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

