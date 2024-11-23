Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,576 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 284.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 41,244.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.
Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %
Wingstop stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.99. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.27 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wingstop Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.
Wingstop Profile
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.
