Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 1,576 Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wingstop by 284.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 383,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,957,000 after buying an additional 283,412 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 36.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 602,990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,860,000 after buying an additional 161,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wingstop by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 325,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $137,753,000 after buying an additional 130,248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,273,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $833,026,000 after acquiring an additional 101,917 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 41,244.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 65,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,180,000 after acquiring an additional 65,167 shares during the period.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WING shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Wingstop from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research raised shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $407.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.74.

Wingstop Stock Down 0.2 %

Wingstop stock opened at $337.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $372.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $382.99. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $229.27 and a twelve month high of $433.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.