Banco Santander S.A. Sells 3,560 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Banco Santander S.A. lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 149,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 30,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,203,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,431,000 after purchasing an additional 16,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.69.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $89.92 and a 52 week high of $121.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $109.69. The company has a market cap of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

