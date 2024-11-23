Banco Santander S.A. Takes $639,000 Position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crocs by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,372,000 after buying an additional 368,557 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Crocs by 8,437.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 182,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,993,000 after acquiring an additional 180,555 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,598,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth $13,483,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other news, Director John B. Replogle bought 2,240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.60 per share, for a total transaction of $252,224.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,630.40. This represents a 31.71 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan L. Healy purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.70 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,404.40. The trade was a 4.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Crocs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Crocs from $182.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.80.

Crocs Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:CROX opened at $106.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.01. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.71 and a twelve month high of $165.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. Crocs had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

