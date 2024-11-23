Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM) Stock Price Up 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Bear Creek Mining Co. (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 347,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 270,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.61. The firm has a market cap of C$96.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a P/E/G ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.84.
Bear Creek Mining (CVE:BCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). Bear Creek Mining had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The business had revenue of C$30.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bear Creek Mining Co. will post 0.0548926 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity at Bear Creek Mining
About Bear Creek Mining
Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
