BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading 1.3% Higher – Still a Buy?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $103.98 and last traded at $103.46. 167,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 807,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.14.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.79.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.87 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.4% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,308,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,750,000 after purchasing an additional 31,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 797.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,299,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 943,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 4.3% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 594,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,734,000 after buying an additional 24,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 261.2% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 578,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,526,000 after buying an additional 418,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

