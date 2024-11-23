BioSyent (CVE:RX) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.02 and traded as low as C$10.99. BioSyent shares last traded at C$11.30, with a volume of 30,477 shares trading hands.

BioSyent Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.13. The stock has a market cap of C$130.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.80 million. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6944444 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioSyent news, Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total value of C$25,404.00. Insiders own 33.65% of the company’s stock.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

