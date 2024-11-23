Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells C$1,106,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

BIR opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark upgraded Birchcliff Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a report on Friday, November 15th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.45.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

