Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Director Sells C$1,106,000.00 in Stock

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) Director Aaron Jeffery Tonken sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.53, for a total value of C$1,106,000.00.
Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 1.8 %
BIR opened at C$5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.79. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Birchcliff Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is 250.00%.
Birchcliff Energy Company Profile
Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.
