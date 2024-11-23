BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.97. BJ’s Wholesale Club also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BJ has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

NYSE BJ opened at $96.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.34. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $63.73 and a 52-week high of $97.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $921,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,413,830. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $83,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,710.62. This represents a 6.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $2,818,390. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

