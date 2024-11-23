BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (NASDAQ:CALY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.38 and traded as high as $50.49. BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF shares last traded at $50.34, with a volume of 11,879 shares traded.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.29.

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF

BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $461,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF by 641.9% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $300,000.

The BlackRock Short-Term California Muni Bond ETF (CALY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold short-term, investment grade Muni bonds issued in California while aiming for an effective portfolio duration equal to or less than 1.5 years.

