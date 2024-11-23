Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLNK shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blink Charging

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other news, Director Kristina A. Peterson sold 24,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $43,338.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jack Levine acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. This trade represents a 12.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLNK. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Blink Charging in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 44.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blink Charging Price Performance

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $1.53 on Friday. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. The company has a market cap of $154.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.65.

About Blink Charging

(Get Free Report

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.