Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) CEO Kr Sridhar Sells 72,903 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) CEO Kr Sridhar sold 72,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $1,824,033.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,869,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,777,216.86. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kr Sridhar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 22nd, Kr Sridhar sold 46,697 shares of Bloom Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,167,425.00.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Shares of BE opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $26.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 29.2% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Bloom Energy
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
