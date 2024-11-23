B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target Cut to GBX 510 by Analysts at Citigroup

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 540 ($6.77) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BME. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 500.00 target price on the stock. Barclays set a 570.00 price objective on B&M European Value Retail and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a 469.00 target price on the stock. HSBC set a 640.00 target price on B&M European Value Retail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a 475.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 561.22 ($7.04).

BME stock opened at GBX 346.30 ($4.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.86, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 961.94 and a beta of 1.05. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 324.80 ($4.07) and a 52-week high of GBX 618.20 ($7.75). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 400.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 450.55.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is 4,166.67%.

In related news, insider Alex Russo sold 8,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32), for a total value of £36,472.48 ($45,722.05). 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.

