BMO Capital Markets Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for GAP (NYSE:GAP) Stock

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GAP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Argus upgraded GAP to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GAP from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

GAP Trading Up 12.9 %

GAP stock opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.39. GAP has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.35.

GAP (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. GAP had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, CEO Horacio Barbeito sold 75,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $1,507,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include adult apparel and accessories; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

