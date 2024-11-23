BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. decreased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 279,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,848 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $30,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,966,000 after acquiring an additional 29,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,438,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,295,000 after purchasing an additional 593,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 167.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,555,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,107,000 after buying an additional 973,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,080,000 after buying an additional 6,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,138,000 after buying an additional 28,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 0.8 %

SFM stock opened at $147.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average of $98.73. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.27 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total transaction of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The trade was a 31.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dustin Hamilton sold 5,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $519,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,666,076. The trade was a 16.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $5,853,826. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Melius Research started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.40.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.