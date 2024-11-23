BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Increases Holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,991,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 400,100 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $18,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 55,996 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter worth about $1,025,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 209,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $12.39.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $345.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.93 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

