BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases 20,270 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $24,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 76.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.03. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.16 and a fifty-two week high of $112.85.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $411.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Paul Ligon sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $184,781.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,088.85. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

