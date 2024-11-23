BrandShield Systems (LON:BRSD) Shares Up 9.8% – Should You Buy?

Shares of BrandShield Systems Plc (LON:BRSD – Get Free Report) traded up 9.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.58 ($0.04). 892,025 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 193% from the average session volume of 304,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.26 ($0.04).

BrandShield Systems Stock Up 9.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.82 million, a P/E ratio of -179.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 894.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.58.

BrandShield Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrandShield Systems Plc engages in the development of digital brand protection and online threat hunting solutions primarily in Israel. It is involved in monitoring, detection, and removal of online threats, such as phishing attempts, scams, impersonation, fraud, counterfeit products, and trademark infringements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrandShield Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrandShield Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.