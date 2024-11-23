Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $617,791.85 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Braze by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Braze by 41.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Braze by 18.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

