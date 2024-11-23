Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CEO Sells $617,791.85 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CEO William Magnuson sold 17,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $617,791.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 582,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,078,011.20. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Braze Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Braze stock opened at $38.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 1.03. Braze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $61.53.
Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BRZE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie began coverage on Braze in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.47.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BRZE
About Braze
Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Braze
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Tesla Investors Continue to Profit From the Trump Trade
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MicroStrategy’s Stock Dip vs. Coinbase’s Potential Rally
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Netflix Ventures Into Live Sports, Driving Stock Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.