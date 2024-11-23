BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading Up 5.4% – Time to Buy?

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.62 and last traded at $0.60. 623,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,563,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of BriaCell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.45. On average, analysts forecast that BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BriaCell Therapeutics stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.44% of BriaCell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing targeted immunotherapies to transform cancer care. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT, a targeted cell-based immunotherapy that is being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 combination study for metastatic breast cancer.

